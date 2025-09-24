Berlin: Europe Must Step Up After Trump's Shift on Ukraine

Europe must "grow up" and step up its support for Ukraine after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump backing Kyiv to take back all of its territory from Russia, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio, Wadephul said Trump had realized that his own efforts had failed to persuade Russia's Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's remarks on Truth Social marked an abrupt and major rhetorical shift for the U.S. leader who had previously nudged Ukraine to give up territory to end the war and had rolled out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska just last month.

But it was not immediately clear whether Trump would back up his words with a shift in U.S. policy, an ambiguity that could keep the onus on Europe to meet more of Ukraine's needs through weapons and financing as Washington's role recedes.

Europeans have repeatedly said "that we really have to grow up... We have to become more sovereign," Wadephul said.

"And that's why we have to look at what we ourselves can achieve. We can achieve much more; not all European states have delivered what they promised Ukraine. We have to look at what other financial and military options we have."

Trump's comments were good for Ukraine and good for Europe, Wadephul said, as the president "must indeed acknowledge that his considerable efforts with Putin have so far been unsuccessful." He warned, however, that Europe stepping up security efforts would not be easy.

Two officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, also cautioned that Trump may be signaling that it was up to Europe to help Ukraine now.

"He seems to be saying his goodbyes, no? But that can change tomorrow. In any case: the cards are clear for us. We know what we should be doing," a Western European official said.

A senior Eastern European diplomat said that Trump's Ukraine comments aimed to indicate a change of position and to show "that he is starting to disengage by sending a message that it is Europe's question."

Trump, in his social media post, said "With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option."

The U.S. has long been Ukraine's biggest single backer and weapons supplier but since taking office Trump has insisted Europe take on a much greater share of its own defense burden. To some extent, that is already happened.

European members of the NATO defense alliance have raised their defense spending and also supplied Ukraine with air defense under a new system to give Ukraine weapons from U.S. stocks using funds from NATO countries.

The European Union is also discussing a plan to repurpose the frozen assets to boost financial aid to Ukraine, as it looks to step up sanctions pressure on Russia, despite the risk of damaging foreign confidence in investing in Western bonds.

European defense stocks were the biggest early gainers on the pan European STOXX 600 on Wednesday following Trump's remarks.

An index of aerospace and defense companies .SXPARO was up 0.8% at 0717 GMT, near its record highs and outperforming region-wide STOXX 60, which was down 0.45%.