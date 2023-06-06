Israel Would Unite to Support Strike on Iran: Fmr Defense Minister

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is now part of the opposition as head of the National Unitu party, spoke about the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran at the Jerusalem Post Annual conference in New York on Monday.

He emphasized that the danger from Iran was not confined to Israel, but a regional and global threat.

"Today, in an ever-shifting global and Middle East reality, our nation is threatened by the emergence of a nuclear-armed Iran," Gantz said. "We must stress that a nuclear Iran is first and foremost a global challenge, endangering global and regional stability."

Gantz made it clear that Iran's reach is far beyond Israel and the Middle East.

"Iran's impact is a potential existential threat to the State of Israel, but the influence Iran has on Venezuela has nothing to do with the Middle East; Iran's interest in Western Sahara has nothing to do with the Middle East. More Saudis were attacked by Iranian proxies than Israelis," Gantz said, stressing that he was not only talking about Israel's interest in stopping Iran from becoming nuclear capable.

"When we talk about the need to stop Iran from becoming nuclear capable, we are saying it not only from the Israeli perspective, but from a regional and global perspective," he said, adding that "the 11th hour" had arrived when it comes to stopping Iran and that all of Israel would be for a strike against Iran if needed.

"As an opposition leader, I want to emphasize this message: We will do whatever it takes to prevent an existential threat to the State of Israel. We know such action might come at a great cost, but, as always in these matters, all of Israel's leadership and people will unite," he stated, adding that such unity is "imperative."

Gantz also mentioned the United States, stressing that for Israel it is important "to do everything possible to reinforce our security cooperation with our most important ally, the United States of America."

Gantz, who according to an earlier poll this year would head the second-largest party in Israel if elections were to be held soon, also spoke about Israel's internal politics and the instability that has been created by the Israeli government's plans for judicial reform.

"We cannot allow tactical actions or internal politics to hinder our security," Gantz said, saying that the deep disagreements in Israeli society about judicial reform has transformed Israel "from a melting pot to a nation of tribes."

"This is not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "Our mission, however, is to ensure that our tribes live side by side, serve the needs of the country and continue building Israel together."

Gantz was optimistic that Israel will continue to survive, "as long as Israel remains as it was designed 75 years ago, to be Jewish and democratic."

Gantz said that the protests against the government's plan for judicial reform were "a wake-up call."

"One cannot ignore what is going on with protests against what this government calls judicial reform. What we currently see in Israeli society is a wake-up call. Israeli society is fighting for its future image, that Israel should stay Jewish, and strongly democratic, should respect tradition but be a liberal country with an open mind," Gantz said adding that he wants limits on government power.

"I want to be prime minister of Israel, but I want limits on my government. I want an open media," he said.

Gantz ended his speech on an optimistic note, praising Israel for being dynamic and free.

"A dynamic society, a resilient economy… a state that is truly a unicorn," Gantz said about the Jewish state. "Every single day, Israelis deliver on the promise to ensure never again will we be dependent on the graces of others. After 2000 years in exile, we are not simply free, we are thriving."

