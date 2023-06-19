Netanyahu: Israel Opposes Any Nuclear Deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting on Sunday the Jewish state remains opposed to a potential interim nuclear agreement between Iran and the United States.

"Our most important mission is to curb Iran's nuclear program," said Netanyahu. "We also tell [the US] that even… 'mini agreements,' in our opinion, do not serve our goals, and we oppose those as well," he added.

Netanyahu who has warned the international community about a nuclear Iran throughout much of his political career, articulated Jerusalem's opposition to the original nuclear agreement during the Obama administration era in 2015.

"First of all, [we opposed] the original agreement."

The Israeli prime minister appeared to take credit for the fact that the United States pulled out of the original nuclear deal (JCPOA) during the Trump administration era in 2018.

"Our principled opposition contributes to the fact that the US isn't returning to the [JCPOA]," stated Netanyahu.

During a visit to an official visit to Israel Aerospace Industries facilities, Netanyahu stressed the emerging American-Iranian understandings "are unacceptable to us."

While the deal is not finalized, Washington reportedly offered $20 billion in sanctions relief to the ayatollah regime. In exchange, Tehran is expected to stop its uranium enrichment at the 60% level. This is vastly above the 3.67% level stipulated in the original 2015 deal, but well below the 90% level to produce weapons.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editorial board recently blasted the Biden administration for appeasing the ayatollah regime, hoping it will freeze its nuclear ambitions at least after the next U.S. election in 2024.

"The same people who gave us the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 are trying to pull off a new version that would send Iran cash on day one in return for promises down the road," stated WSJ.

The paper's editorial board warned that the understanding would finance Iranian terrorism export across the Middle East region.

"In reality the U.S. is freeing up billions of dollars that will finance the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its imperialism across the Middle East."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.