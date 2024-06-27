Netanyahu, Herzog Threaten Hezbollah During Border Visits

Against the backdrop of a possible escalation of the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel into a full-blown ground war, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog reiterated their warnings to the terror group during visits to the northern border.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu met with troops of the 55th Paratroopers Reserve Brigade which is currently conducting a large-scale exercise in northern Israel in preparation for a possible attack in Lebanon.

"The brigade-level exercise is very impressive in terms of capabilities, mobilization and performance," Netanyahu wrote on 𝕏.

"The soldiers and commanders come from all parts of the country and all parts of Israeli society. They are determined and devoted to the mission – to defend the country and achieve victory, nothing less," he added.

The IDF commanders told Netanyahu "their unequivocal determination and readiness to continue intensive combat wherever and whenever necessary," according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also on Wednesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog concluded an extensive tour throughout northern Israel, meeting with residents, local leaders, emergency response teams in towns near the border, as well as IDF troops.

"I remind all of Israel that the displaced, the evacuees, and all those who endure the fires and the flames are Jews, Muslims, Druze, and Christians alike. We are aware that all aspects of life here are challenged, and we are united in this battle," Herzog stated.

"The international community cannot act surprised if the situation spirals out of control, as the international community has almost done nothing to contribute to the full security of the residents of Israel, despite repeated violations of treaties and international agreements from Lebanon by Hezbollah," Herzog stressed.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a similar sentiment at the end of his visit to the White House on Wednesday. He warned that the IDF could take Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in a war but added Israel preferred diplomacy.

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant told the press. "Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched."

Israeli politicians and military experts have intensified their rhetoric in recent weeks as Hezbollah has escalated its attacks. With the IDF nearing the end of its intensive warfare phase in Gaza, it will now reportedly shift its focus to the northern border.

"The chance of a campaign in the north is relatively high. The steps Hezbollah has recently taken are more dangerous and indicate that they think we want to contain [the situation]," explained Dr. Eyal Hulata, a former national security adviser, in an interview with Radio Kan Reshet Bet on Thursday.

Hulata said he believes Lebanon and even Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah are not ultimately interested in an all-out war.

"They should be afraid of war. If we are not able to use the power of the threat and the exercise of our power, in a way that changes the path of the other side – we are in denial because we have already lost deterrence, we did not start in time, and this is not the time for another front," he said.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.