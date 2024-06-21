Netanyahu: 'Trickle' of US Weapons Coming In

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Punchbowl News on Friday that despite claims from the U.S. State Department, "barely a trickle" of the weapons promised by the Biden administration are reaching Israel.

Netanyahu responded to criticism of a video he posted in English on Tuesday, in which he called out the Biden administration for withholding weapons shipments from Israel. Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed Netanyahu's charges and said, "Everything is moving as it normally would."

In an interview, Netanyahu said his Defense Department officials told him that "barely a trickle" of the weapons and munitions promised by the White House are coming in. The Israeli prime minister stressed that he wasn't speaking of advanced fighter jets that are years away.

"I'm talking about what is necessary now to both win the war in Gaza quickly and avoid a war in Lebanon that, in the absence of such a correction, the risks of it breaking out are increasing," he said.

In May, Netanyahu was invited to speak in front of Congress on July 24 by congressional leaders. The anticipated talk has created division in Congress, with some members saying they will not attend.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has added her name to a growing list of Democrats who will not be present, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

Netanyahu noted that he's neither a Republican nor a Democrat.

"I'm an Israeli patriot, and I speak on behalf of the Israeli people. I'm happy to see that in one poll after another when Americans are asked who do they support in this world, 80% percent say Israel and 20% say Hamas. Twenty percent supporting Hamas is still an incredible number," he said.

If the Israelis get the weapons they need, Netanyahu is confident they can "finish the job." Once that happens, he said, a civilian government in Gaza is critical to a sustained peace in the region but will need to come "with assistance by Arab countries."

"And then the third thing would be obviously some kind of deradicalization process that would begin in the schools and the mosques to teach these people a different future than the one of annihilating Israel and killing every Jew on the planet," he said.