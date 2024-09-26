Netanyahu Distances Himself From Cease-Fire Proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday distanced himself from a proposed U.S.-coordinated cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.

"We are continuing to hit Hezbollah with all our power, and we will not stop until we achieve all our objectives, first and foremost the return of the northern residents to their homes," he told reporters. "Our policy is clear, nobody should misunderstand it."

Netanyahu is set to address the United Nations General Assembly on Friday as Israel, bogged down by one war with Hamas, potentially barrels toward another with Hezbollah.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington that the temporary 21-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah was coordinated with Israel.

"Israel was aware of the statement, and we are having continued discussions with our team in New York," she said. "What we know and what we have seen is that this cannot continue.

"We want to see a 21-day cease-fire to give us the space to have that conversation so that we can have negotiations to end this. That’s what we want to see. And so, we believe this gives us an opportunity to do that."

Jean-Pierre added: "We felt comfortable releasing that statement last night because we have been having those conversations with Israel and Lebanon," adding that diplomacy is the way to deal with the situation.

"We are trying to prevent a wider war," she said.