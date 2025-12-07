WATCH TV LIVE

Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup in Benin

Sunday, 07 December 2025 04:00 AM EST

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — A group of soldiers has appeared on Benin’s state TV announcing the dissolution of the government in an apparent coup, the latest of many in West Africa.

The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, on Sunday announced the removal of the president and all state institutions.

President Patrice Talon has been in power since 2016 and was due to step down next April after the presidential election.

