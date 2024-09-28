WATCH TV LIVE

US Orders Some Beirut Embassy Staff Members to Leave Lebanon

Saturday, 28 September 2024 01:12 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday ordered some employees at its embassy in Beirut and their eligible family members to leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel.

"U.S. Embassy Beirut personnel are restricted from personal travel without advance permission," the State Department said in a statement. "Additional travel restrictions may be imposed on U.S. personnel under Chief of Mission security responsibility, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats." 

