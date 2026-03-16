BBC Says Trump's $10 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Should Be Dismissed

The BBC has asked a U.S. judge to throw out President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit over its editing of a 2021 speech in a documentary, arguing his subsequent reelection showed it did not harm his reputation, court documents showed on Monday.

Trump has accused Britain's publicly funded broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a Jan. 6, 2021, speech to make it appear he directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol.

The documentary, first broadcast in 2024 shortly before Trump's reelection, included one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another, from nearly an hour later, where he said to "fight like hell."

The BBC has apologized to Trump for the edit, but argued in a motion to dismiss that the lawsuit should be thrown out, including because he was reelected after it aired.

The broadcaster also said the documentary had not been made available to viewers in Florida where Trump has brought his lawsuit.