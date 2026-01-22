WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: australia shooting lake cargelligo

Shooting in Australian Town Leaves 3 Dead and 1 Wounded

Thursday, 22 January 2026 03:01 AM EST

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three people were killed and another was wounded on Thursday in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, police said.

Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of shooting, a police statement said.

Three people — two women and a man — were dead, and another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The shooter or shooters appeared to be at large.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Three people were killed and another was wounded on Thursday in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, police said.Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of shooting, a police...
australia shooting lake cargelligo
98
2026-01-22
Thursday, 22 January 2026 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved