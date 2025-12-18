Police Foil Second Suspected Terror Plot Near Bondi Beach

Australian authorities arrested seven people near Bondi Beach on Thursday after intelligence suggested a second suspected terrorist attack was being planned just days after a deadly massacre at the popular Sydney location, The New Zealand Herald reported.

Counterterrorism officers intercepted and rammed two vehicles in Sydney's southwest as part of a rapid-response operation.

Police said the suspects were traveling toward Bondi Beach when they were stopped, raising fears they may have been targeting funeral services or memorials connected to Sunday's attack.

"Heavily armed Tactical Operations police responded to information received that a violent act was possibly being planned," New South Wales Police said in a statement. "Police subsequently intercepted two cars as part of the investigation."

Five men were taken into custody from the first vehicle, which had out-of-state license plates.

Dramatic video from the scene showed officers searching the car and detaining several bloodied suspects. Authorities also stopped a second vehicle several streets away, arresting two additional men.

The Herald reported that a weapon may have been recovered from one of the cars, though police have not confirmed details about what the suspects were allegedly planning.

Investigators stressed that, at this stage, there is no established link between the seven men and the terrorist attack that befell Bondi Beach earlier this week.

"At this point in time, police have not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack," police said.

The arrests come amid heightened security following Sunday's mass shooting, when Islamic State-affiliated terrorists opened fire on Jewish families celebrating Hanukkah near Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

Authorities identified the attackers as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24. Sajid Akram was fatally shot by police during the attack, while Naveed Akram survived after being critically wounded and falling into a coma.

After regaining consciousness, Naveed Akram was formally charged on Wednesday with 59 criminal offenses, including 15 counts of murder.