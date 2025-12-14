Report: Netanyahu, Mossad Warned Australia of Antisemitic Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he had warned Australia’s prime minister that the country’s policies were fueling antisemitism, following a deadly shooting at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney.

At least 11 people were killed and nearly 30 others wounded when gunmen opened fire at an event at Bondi Beach, Australian police and officials said. Authorities described the attack as terrorism.

Netanyahu called the shooting “cold-blooded murder” and said antisemitism spreads when leaders fail to respond forcefully.

“You must replace weakness with action,” he said in a statement.

Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN News, reported that the Mossad intelligence agency had sent Australia multiple warnings about the risk of an attack on the Jewish community.

The local police commissioner denied that authorities had received any specific intelligence warning of the attack, according to the report.

Australian Director-General of Security Mike Burgess said one of the shooters was known to authorities but had not been assessed as an immediate threat.

The attack comes amid a global rise in antisemitic incidents, which Jewish advocacy groups say has reached record levels in several countries.

Material from Reuters and The Jerusalem Post was used in this story.