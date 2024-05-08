WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin Mum on Alleged Zelenskyy Assassination Plot

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 07:05 AM EDT

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it had no comment on Ukrainian assertions that Kyiv caught Russian agents plotting the assassination of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but said that it was hardly likely to be accurate information.

Ukraine's state security service said on Tuesday it caught two agents for Russia who planned to kill Zelenskyy and other top officials as "a gift" for Russian President Vladimir Putin as he was sworn in for a new term.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no comment on the assertion but added that was unlikely to be accurate information.

