ASEAN to Seek Resolution to Thailand-Cambodia Conflict

Southeast Asian foreign ministers meet in Malaysia on Monday, seeking to end border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia that have killed at least 40 people and displaced more than half a million this month.

The ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will seek ‍to revive a short-lived ceasefire brokered by Malaysia, this year's ASEAN chair, and President Donald Trump.

"The United States continues to call on Cambodia and Thailand to end hostilities, withdraw heavy weapons, cease emplacement of landmines, and fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott wrote Sunday night on X.

"We welcome ASEAN leaders gathering this week to support these efforts to end the conflict."

ASEAN members Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to attend the gathering in Kuala Lumpur, the first face-to-face meeting between the governments since the fighting resumed ⁠on December 8.

Bangkok and Phnom Penh each accuse the other of moves that led to the breakdown of the July ceasefire and a wider October peace deal. Heavy exchanges of fire have ​occurred in many of the long-disputed areas along their 817-km (508-mile) land border, from forested inland areas near Laos to coastal provinces.

In addition to the regional push for peace, the U.S. and China have pursued separate diplomatic efforts ‍to end the conflict, with no signs of success so far.

The ASEAN meeting, chaired by Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad ⁠Hasan, will consider steps ASEAN could take to help de-escalate the situation and end the fighting, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that the meeting would enable Thailand and Cambodia to negotiate openly, resolve differences and achieve a fair and lasting solution.

"I emphasized the importance for ⁠Cambodia and Thailand to uphold the spirit of ​dialog, wisdom and mutual respect ⁠in order to end the tensions and maintain peace and stability in this region," Anwar said on X on Sunday, adding that ‍he had spoken with both prime ministers.

He told reporters last week he was "cautiously optimistic" about the outcome of the meeting, adding that Thai ‌caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian premier Hun Manet were both "keen to achieve an amicable resolution as soon as possible."

An ASEAN team will present findings to the foreign ministers from its field observations and data ⁠captured by satellite-monitoring technology ​provided by the U.S., Anwar posted ‍on social media.

Thailand has carried out airstrikes on Cambodian military positions and halted fuel shipments through a Laotian border checkpoint due to fears they were being diverted to ‍Cambodia.

The Thai army said Cambodia had been using drones to drop bombs on Thai bases and firing rockets at civilian areas.