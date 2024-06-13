Egypt Leader Hashima Praises UAE's Efforts on AI

The United Arab Emirates has been spending heavily in the development of artificial intelligence and the move should inspire all Arab countries, according to Ahmed Abou Hashima, founder and chair of MAFI for Agricultural Produce Industries.

"The UAE experience, I frankly think, is an impressive experience for our strategic partner," including when compared to the efforts being made in other Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Hashima told the lawmakers during a discussion of the study "Youth and Artificial Intelligence — Opportunities and Challenges" this week.

The UAE is using artificial intelligence for "every need," including health, transportation, providing water, and for new and renewable energy, Hashima said, according to a translator.

The UAE has invested trillions of dollars into the technology and hopes to remain the "artificial intelligence capital of the world," Hashima added.

Egypt’s Senate president, counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek, earlier this week scheduled a continued examination of the study, which outlines the ramifications of AI and technology on the job market while recommending the strategies to navigate both the risks and potential of AI.

Egyptian leaders want to continue guiding students of various ages and education levels to engage in the use of modern technology, especially AI, the Senate session emphasized.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has also directed the country's families to prioritize studies in computers and technology.