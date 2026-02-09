Church Beatifies Fulton J. Sheen for Sainthood Process

The Vatican has cleared the way for the beatification of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen (1895-1979), a step that would formally recognize the Illinois-born priest and broadcaster as "Blessed," placing him closer to possible sainthood.

He's being considered for a life of exceptional holiness.

The National Catholic Register reported that the Holy See notified Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria that the cause can proceed, marking the next stage in a process that began more than two decades ago.

"The next step in the process is the celebration of the beatification, in which Fulton Sheen would be declared Blessed," Tylka said, calling him "one of the greatest voices of evangelization in the church and the world in the 20th century."

In practical terms, Sheen's reputation was built less on internal church roles and more on his pioneering use of mass media to explain faith in accessible language.

His Emmy-winning TV program "Life Is Worth Living," ran from 1952 to 1957 and reached national audiences at a time when religious broadcasting was still novel.

"He reached millions of people because of [the show]," Tylka said. "He was so far ahead of his time in that reality that we take for granted today."

Church leaders describe his influence in spiritual terms, but the impact was also cultural.

"As he journeyed through the different stages of his life, his ability to share the Gospel and truly relate to people drew countless souls into an encounter with Jesus," Tylka said.

That language reflects institutional theology, but in everyday terms it points to a communicator who could connect doctrine to lived experience across radio, TV, and public appearances.

Sheen's path toward beatification has faced delays. A reported miracle attributed to his intercession involving parents praying for a stillborn child who recovered cleared Vatican review in 2014.

Pope Francis approved the finding in 2019. Legal disputes over Sheen's remains, and later concerns about whether he might be referenced in a clergy abuse investigation, paused proceedings.

Those concerns were later addressed. The Diocese of Peoria said "it has been demonstrated definitively that [Sheen] was an exemplary model of Christian conduct and a model of leadership in the Church," and reported the delay was not tied to allegations of wrongdoing.

Despite the setbacks, Church leaders continued advancing the cause.

Sheen's supporters argue his media presence, missionary advocacy, and public engagement helped reshape how religious teaching reached modern audiences, a legacy that remains central as the church prepares for the next stage of recognition.