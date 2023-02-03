China: Balloon Is Meteorological Research Airship That Strayed

China’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that a balloon the U.S. suspects of conducting surveillance was a civilian “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes.
The statement said the airship has limited steering capability and “deviated far from its planned course” because of winds.
It said China regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace.
