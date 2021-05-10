Tags: APNewsAlert

Palestinian Officials Say Death Toll in Gaza Fighting Has Risen to 20

Monday, 10 May 2021 03:00 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say death toll in Gaza fighting has risen to 20.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Palestinian officials say death toll in Gaza fighting has risen to 20.
APNewsAlert
14
2021-00-10
Monday, 10 May 2021 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved