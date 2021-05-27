×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: AP Interview | NATO

AP Interview: NATO Chief Says Afghan Forces Can Cope Alone

Thursday, 27 May 2021 03:00 PM

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH (AP) — NATO's head says the government and armed forces of Afghanistan are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them.

“At some stage, it has to be the Afghans that take full responsibility for peace and stability in their own country,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

NATO took charge of security efforts in Afghanistan in 2003, two years after a U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban for harboring former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The military alliance is scheduled to leave by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington.

Many officials have expressed concern that once the U.S. leaves, the Afghan government and its armed forces will be quickly overrun by the Taliban. Violence has steadily mounted in recent months as the drawdown gathered pace.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
NATO's head says the government and armed forces of Afghanistan are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them."At some stage, it has to be the Afghans that take full responsibility for peace and stability in their own country," NATO...
AP Interview,NATO
148
2021-00-27
Thursday, 27 May 2021 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved