WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: antony blinken | israel | middle east | cease-fire | deal | hamas | conflict

Axios: Blinken Postpones Middle East Trip Amid 'Uncertainty'

Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:10 PM EDT

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to the Middle East, delaying his planned Tuesday departure, Axios reported ahead of planned Gaza ceasefire talks this week.

The top U.S. diplomat's travel was delayed over "uncertainty about the situation," Axios said, citing two unnamed sources.

On Tuesday, Hamas fired two rockets aimed at Tel Aviv for the first time in months while Israel launched separate deadly airstrikes in Gaza. On Monday, U.S. officials had said they expected Thursday's talks to continue as planned.

On Monday, Blinken spoke to his Turkish counterpart "about the importance of Hamas's return to negotiations on August 15 to finalize the framework for achieving an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and ending the war," according to a State Department readout of their call.

Hours earlier, Hamas announced a boycott of the final round of negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement set for this Thursday.

Israel immediately accepted last week's invitation by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to attend the meeting, which is to take place in either Cairo or Doha. Despite Hamas's decision not to send representatives to the talks, the mediators are still planning on holding them, Kan News reported.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to the Middle East, delaying his planned Tuesday departure, Axios reported ahead of planned Gaza ceasefire talks this week.
antony blinken, israel, middle east, cease-fire, deal, hamas, conflict, hostages, war, gaza
204
2024-10-13
Tuesday, 13 August 2024 02:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved