Axios: Blinken Postpones Middle East Trip Amid 'Uncertainty'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to the Middle East, delaying his planned Tuesday departure, Axios reported ahead of planned Gaza ceasefire talks this week.

The top U.S. diplomat's travel was delayed over "uncertainty about the situation," Axios said, citing two unnamed sources.

On Tuesday, Hamas fired two rockets aimed at Tel Aviv for the first time in months while Israel launched separate deadly airstrikes in Gaza. On Monday, U.S. officials had said they expected Thursday's talks to continue as planned.

On Monday, Blinken spoke to his Turkish counterpart "about the importance of Hamas's return to negotiations on August 15 to finalize the framework for achieving an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and ending the war," according to a State Department readout of their call.

Hours earlier, Hamas announced a boycott of the final round of negotiations for a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement set for this Thursday.

Israel immediately accepted last week's invitation by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to attend the meeting, which is to take place in either Cairo or Doha. Despite Hamas's decision not to send representatives to the talks, the mediators are still planning on holding them, Kan News reported.