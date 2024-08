Tags: | | | |

Israeli Official: Blinken, Netanyahu to Meet Monday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in person on Monday, an Israeli official told Reuters, adding the Israeli delegation at the Doha cease-fire talks would head back to Israel tonight. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



GlobalTalk

antony blinken, benjamin netanyahu, israel, cease-fire, talks

Friday, 16 August 2024 11:40 AM

