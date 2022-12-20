Amsterdam's 'Stay Away' Campaign Hopes to Boost City's Image

As part of an ongoing bid to improve Amsterdam's image, reduce rowdy behavior by visitors and improve livability and safety for residents, city officials recently announced a campaign, dubbed "Stay Away," that is meant to combat overcrowding, as well as "to limit tourism growth and nuisance," CNN has reported.

The proposal "actively discourages international visitors with plans to 'go wild' in Amsterdam," as hoards of tourists in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic have spurred many in the city to attempt to renew the city's image.

The plan includes targeting troublesome tourist behavior, such as limiting the number of river cruises; making earlier closing times for bars, clubs and window brothels; and banning cannabis smoking in certain parts of the city.

The proposals must pass a city council vote on December 21 before they are enacted.

"Some businesses misuse Amsterdam's image to sell it as a place of 'unlimited possibilities,'" Deputy Mayor Sofyan Mbarki said. "As a result, some groups of visitors think of it as a city where anything goes. This kind of tourism, as well as offerings specifically targeting these groups, is not considered desirable by the Municipal Executive."

Remco Groenhuijzen, general manager of the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Center, added that "we should get rid of the image of sex, drugs and rock and roll. It's not bad that we have a city that's a little bit on the edge. But that's not a free [pass] to come here and misbehave."

As part of the plan, the windowed brothels would be moved outside the Red Light District to a large building.

Sex workers in the city have criticized the proposals, saying that part of the plan would hurt their business and make the brothels less safe. Instead, the critics say the solution should be a stronger police presence in the district, as opposed to measures targeting tourists, according to The Washington Times.

Despite the complaints, city officials insist the proposals will improve the overall image of the city and boost quality of life.