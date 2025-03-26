WATCH TV LIVE

4 US Soldiers Missing in Lithuania, Embassy Says

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 10:49 AM EDT

Four U.S. Army soldiers went missing in Lithuania during training, and the Baltic country's military and police are searching for them together with the American military, the U.S. embassy in Vilnius said Wednesday.

The embassy posted on X that the soldiers went missing in a training area near Pabrade in eastern Lithuania near the border with Belarus. It did not say when they went missing.

"The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident," it said. "Search and recovery efforts are underway."

Lithuania's armed forces said in a statement they were informed on Tuesday that four U.S. soldiers and one tracked vehicle were missing.

"A possible location of the incident has been identified and a search and rescue operation is underway," Lithuania said.

