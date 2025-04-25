WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: NKorea Missile in Kyiv Attack Had 'American Components'

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 04:43 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday claimed that a North Korean missile used in a Kyiv attack that left 12 people dead had "American components."

"The missile that killed the people of Kyiv contained at least 116 components imported from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies," he said in a post on Telegram.

"The lack of pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons and use them here in Europe. The lack of pressure on North Korea and its accomplices allows them to produce, in particular, such ballistic missiles," he added.

The missile hit a residential block in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of Kyiv's center during a major aerial attack by Russia, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters.

Ukraine says North Korea has supplied Russia with vast amounts of artillery shells as well as rocket systems, thousands of troops and ballistic missiles, which Moscow began using for strikes against Ukraine at the end of 2023.

Solange Reyner

