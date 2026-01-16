Threat Level at Al Udeid Air Force Base Lowered

The threat level at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar has been lowered, according to military officials.

The move comes after President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had canceled 800 planned executions and thanked the country's leaders for not carrying them out.

"I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (Over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Some personnel were ordered to evacuate Wednesday evening as tensions rose between Trump and Iran over Iran's treatment of protesters.

An Iranian official said about 2,000 people had been killed, the first time authorities have given an overall death toll from more than two weeks of nationwide unrest.

Service members who were evacuated are returning, an official confirmed.

The base, which hosts thousands of American service members, was targeted by Iran in June in retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The U.S. military maintains a variety of troops in the region, including at Al Udeid, but the Trump administration shifted some resources from the Middle East to the Caribbean Sea as part of a pressure campaign on former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Navy had five small ships — two destroyers and three littoral combat ships — in the waters off Iran as of Tuesday.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.