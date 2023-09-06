Air Canada Apologizes for Booting Agitated Passengers

Air Canada reportedly apologized for booting two passengers from a flight after they complained their seats were smeared with vomit.

The airline said Tuesday that the passengers "clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled."

According to Susan Benson, who was on the Aug. 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal, a pilot warned the passengers that they would be put on a no-fly list if they kept complaining.

"There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn't know at first what the problem was," Benson wrote on Facebook three days later.

Someone on the previous flight had vomited, and though "Air Canada attempted a quick cleanup before boarding," the airline "clearly wasn't able to do a thorough clean," Benson said.

She added that workers had sprayed the area with perfume and placed coffee grinds in the seat pouch to try to cover up the smell.

The passengers assigned to those seats told a flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and they could still see vomit, but were told the flight was full and they would have to remain in place.

One of the pilots came over after several minutes of "back and forth" and the passengers were told "they could leave the plane … and organize flights on their own dime, or they would be escorted off by security and placed on a no-fly list."

Benson said the pilot then accused the passengers of being rude to the flight attendant and they were escorted off the plane by security. Reportedly seated in the row behind the passengers, Benson said "they were upset and firm, but not rude."

The incident made Benson "ashamed to be a Canadian and ashamed of Air Canada," she said.

Air Canada said in a statement Tuesday that it's still reviewing the matter and has contacted the passengers "as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance. This includes apologizing to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled, and addressing their concerns."