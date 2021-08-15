×
Tags: afghanistan | australia | u.s. government | taliban | war

More than 60 Countries Say Afghans, Others Must Be Allowed to Leave Afghanistan

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Zabi Karimi/AP)

Sunday, 15 August 2021 09:22 PM

More than 60 countries issued a joint statement saying Afghans and international citizens who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to depart and added airports and border crossings must remain open, the U.S. State Department said late Sunday.

The U.S. government and more than 60 other countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order."

It added "the Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


