6 Killed in Kyiv in Russian Missile and Drone Attacks

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 07:15 AM EST

The number of people killed in Kyiv in Russian missile and drone attacks overnight has risen to six, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday.

He also said at least nine people were injured. 

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 07:15 AM
