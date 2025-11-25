6 Killed in Kyiv in Russian Missile and Drone Attacks

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 07:15 AM EST
The number of people killed in Kyiv in Russian missile and drone attacks overnight has risen to six, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday.
He also said at least nine people were injured.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.