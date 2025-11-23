WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: 3 killed | russia | drone attack | kharkiv

3 Killed in Massive Russian Drone Attack on Kharkiv

Sunday, 23 November 2025 04:46 PM EST

Russian forces staged a "massive" drone attack on Sunday on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing three people and injuring several others, officials said.

"There is a massive attack on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Terekhov said three people had been killed, and regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said eight people were injured.

Fifteen strikes were recorded in six areas of the city in northeastern Ukraine.

Kharkiv, located 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, withstood Russian attempts to capture it early in the more than 3-1/2-year-old war and has since been a frequent target of attacks.

The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region farther south, said two people were killed in a Russian strike on the town of Marhanets. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian forces staged a "massive" drone attack on Sunday on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killing three people and injuring several others, officials said. "There is a massive attack on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
3 killed, russia, drone attack, kharkiv
122
2025-46-23
Sunday, 23 November 2025 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved