X Claims Ownership of Infowars' Accounts

Social media platform X on Monday filed a "limited objection" to the sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion, saying its terms of service prevent users from selling or transferring their accounts without its permission, reports The Hill.

"X Corp.'s TOS [terms of service] make clear that it owns the X Accounts, as the TOS is explicit that X Corp. merely grants its users a non-exclusive license to use their accounts," the company wrote in a filing to a federal court in Texas.

The Onion earlier this month was named the winning bidder for Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than $1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

The purchase would turn over Jones' company, which for decades has peddled in conspiracy and misinformation, to a humor website that plans to relaunch the Infowars platform in January as a parody.

A bankruptcy judge earlier this week delayed a hearing in Jones' effort to stop The Onion from buying Infowars, keeping the auction sale up in the air for at least another few weeks.

The X platform does not oppose the other aspects of the sale.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.