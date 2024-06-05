Wisconsin Prison Warden, Staff Charged in Inmate Deaths

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that the warden of Wisconsin's oldest maximum-security prison and eight staff members have been charged in connection with the deaths of inmates under their care, the Daily Caller reported.

The warden of Waupun Correctional Institution, Randall Hepp, is accused of misconduct in public office and could face a prison sentence of up to 3 1/2 years if found guilty.

Additionally, eight staff members are charged with felony inmate abuse, with three also facing misconduct charges. The charges primarily relate to the deaths of inmates Cameron Williams and Donald Maier.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced the charges.

"We are operating the oldest prison in the state of Wisconsin in a dangerous and reckless manner," Schmidt said.

Federal lawsuits have been initiated regarding three out of the four inmate fatalities at the prison. Following the governor's call for a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into contraband smuggling last year, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is examining the facility's practices.

Department of Corrections Secretary Jared Hoy said in a statement that more than 20 people are currently under internal scrutiny, with a minimum of eight on leave and nine either retired or dismissed since the investigation commenced one year ago.

Hoy has asked the sheriff to ensure transparency and disclose all findings from the investigation. Schmidt said that in the event of new evidence coming to light, he may consider reopening the case.

In June 2023, Dean Hoffman, one of the four dead inmates, killed himself in solitary confinement. In February, Hoffman's daughter filed a federal lawsuit against prison authorities, alleging a lack of essential mental healthcare and medication.

Williams reportedly faced serious health challenges and died from a stroke. Despite falling twice and requiring hospital attention, no action was taken, and his body wasn't found until at least 12 hours after he had died.

Maier's death was due to malnutrition and dehydration, and has been classified as a homicide. It has been reported that his water supply was shut off after he flooded his cell, and he was not given any food in the days leading up to his death.