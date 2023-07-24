×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: white house | russia | ukraine | drone | attacks | moscow

White House Does Not Support Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia

Monday, 24 July 2023 06:23 PM EDT

The White House said it did not support Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier Monday.

"As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

Russia vowed to take harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine, calling the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defense Ministry's headquarters, a brazen act of terror.

"This is a war that Russia started; this is their war," Jean-Pierre said. "And they can end it at any time by withdrawing forces from Ukraine instead of launching brutal attacks on civilians."

Nobody was hurt in the attack in Moscow – the most high-profile of its kind since two drones reached the Kremlin in May.

One drone struck close to Russia's defense headquarters in a symbolic blow that underscored the reach of such drones, and a senior Ukrainian official said there would be more attacks.

Meanwhile, Kyiv on Monday said a Russian drone attack destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River and wounded seven people.

The Kremlin said it would press on with what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Kyiv and much of the West say is a brutal war of conquest.

A swarm of 17 drones also launched attacks overnight on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the Russian Defense Ministry said. They struck an ammunition warehouse and damaged a residential building, the Russian-installed head of Crimea said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The White House said it did not support Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier Monday.
white house, russia, ukraine, drone, attacks, moscow
250
2023-23-24
Monday, 24 July 2023 06:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved