WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: white house | firings | government | shutdown | karoline leavitt | democrats | doge

WH's Leavitt: Govt Firings Likely 'in Thousands'

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:49 AM EDT

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the layoffs across the federal government are likely to reach the thousands.

Leavitt made the comments to a press gaggle outside the White House the day after Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought told Republicans the Trump administration will start firing federal employees in the next "one to two" days.

"Look, it's likely going to be in the thousands," Leavitt said Thursday. " It's a very good question, and that's something that the Office of Management and Budget and the entire team at the White House here, again, is unfortunately having to work on today.

"These discussions and these conversations, these meetings would not be happening if the Democrats had voted to keep the government open."

Vought told lawmakers he will spend the next week determining "constitutionally" what the administration can do to shrink the federal workforce, Axios reported, citing a source on the call. He also said the layoffs would be "consequential."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the layoffs across the federal government are likely to reach the thousands.
white house, firings, government, shutdown, karoline leavitt, democrats, doge
163
2025-49-02
Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved