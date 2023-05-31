×
Tags: west virginia | governor | justice | coal empire

Feds Sue West Virginia Governor's Coal Empire

Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:52 PM EDT

The U.S. Justice Department sued West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's coal empire over allegations that it failed to pay about $7.6 million in environmental fines from mining violations.

The civil action, filed on Tuesday against the governor's son and 13 coal companies he owns or operates, seeks to hold them "accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of the public and our environment," the department said in a statement Wednesday.

The fines follow an assessment by the Interior Department's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, according to the statement. The companies had violated federal law more than 130 times from 2018 to 2022, it said.

Justice declined to comment on the lawsuit during a press conference, saying the coal companies were run by his son, Jay Justice. Jim Justice said his son and the companies "will always fulfill obligations, every one."

Reuters could not immediately reach the governor's son for comment.

Justice, a coal-mining billionaire, is running for the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin. Justice has served as West Virginia governor since 2017.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
