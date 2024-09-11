WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: west bank | israel | protester | antisemite | idf | terrorist | turkish

Biden Seeks 'Full Accountability' of Death of US-Turkish Citizen

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 08:03 AM EDT

President Joe Biden said Wednesday Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American protester against settlement expansion never happen again, calling her death "totally unacceptable."

In a statement, Biden said, while Israel has taken responsibility for her death, the U.S. government expects continued access as the investigation continues over the circumstances of the shooting.

"There must be full accountability, and Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again," Biden said.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, who is also a Turkish national, was shot dead last Friday at a protest march in Beita, a village near Nablus where Palestinians have been repeatedly attacked by far-right Jewish settlers. Israel has said her death was accidental.

Biden also decried the violence in the West Bank by "extremist Israeli settlers" and "Palestinian terrorists," one day after top U.S. officials demanded an overhaul of Israeli military conduct in the occupied West Bank.

"I will continue to support policies that hold all extremists – Israelis and Palestinians alike – accountable for stoking violence and serving as obstacles to peace," Biden said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden said Wednesday Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like the fatal shooting of an American protester against settlement expansion never happen again, calling her death "totally unacceptable."
west bank, israel, protester, antisemite, idf, terrorist, turkish
186
2024-03-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 08:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved