WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: weather | storms | warning | tornadoes | blizzard | winter | midwest

National Weather Service Warns Alert-Level 3 for Storms

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 08:15 AM EST

The first significant severe weather event of the year will impact the country Tuesday from Dixie Alley to the upper Midwest.

In the south, the National Weather Service has placed a level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk which blankets nearly 60 million people from Texas to the Southeast. Storms on Tuesday could contain strong EF-2 tornadoes with winds at over 100 miles per hour.

This same storm complex is responsible for producing a large wind event triggering a haboob or intense dust storm over New Mexico on Monday.

image001.jpg

(Photo: National Weather Service El Paso, Texas Office)

In New Orleans, the strong winds anticipated Tuesday have canceled many Mardi Gras celebrations, forcing the famed Fat Tuesday parades to start unusually early. Most parade floats will end by early Tuesday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

This large storm will have a wintry side to it, producing blizzard alerts through Wednesday over seven states from Kansas to Minnesota.

Parts of the midwest and central plains are expected to see wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour reducing visibility to nothing causing major travel disruptions for over 15 million people.

The entire storm complex will impact cities from Washington, D.C., to Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, and another round of strong and severe thunderstorms before moving out to sea Wednesday night.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The first significant severe weather event of the year will impact the country Tuesday from Dixie Alley to the upper Midwest.
weather, storms, warning, tornadoes, blizzard, winter, midwest
223
2025-15-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved