WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: washington post | cyberattack | journalists | email

Wash Post Investigating Cyberattack on Journalists

people walk into the building of the washington post newspaper headquarters
(Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 15 June 2025 03:52 PM EDT

A cyberattack on the Washington Post compromised the email accounts of several journalists and was most likely the work of a foreign government, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Matt Murray, the Washington Post's executive editor, said in an internal memo that the breach was discovered on Thursday and an investigation had been initiated, the Journal reported.

Staffers at the Washington Post were told the intrusions compromised journalists' Microsoft accounts and could have granted the intruder access to work emails, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The reporters whose emails were targeted included members of the national security and economic policy teams, including some who write about China, the report added.

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. In 2022, News Corp, which publishes the Journal, was breached by digital intruders. The email accounts and data of an unspecified number of journalists were compromised in that incident. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A cyberattack on the Washington Post compromised the email accounts of several journalists and was most likely the work of a foreign government, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
washington post, cyberattack, journalists, email
156
2025-52-15
Sunday, 15 June 2025 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved