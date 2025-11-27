2 D.C. Guards ID'd in Shooting, Wolfe, Beckstrom Critical

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Thursday identified the two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, D.C., as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe.

She said they had undergone surgery and remained in critical condition.

"A lone gunman opened fire without provocation, ambush style, armed with a .357 Smith and Wesson revolver," she told reporters.

Musselman High School in West Virginia confirmed Wolfe — an alumnus — was shot during the assault allegedly carried out by Rahmanullah Lakamal, 29, who authorities say opened fire on Wolfe and a female Guardsman, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Wolfe underwent emergency surgery Wednesday evening and remains in critical condition.

Community members in Martinsburg and across social media posted messages of support, describing Wolfe as a well-liked young man and an avid cornhole player involved in regional American Cornhole League events.

"Please keep Andrew, his family, and all those affected in your thoughts," his former high school wrote.

The shooting occurred just blocks from the White House. Video from the scene showed first responders treating the victims and the suspect being subdued nearby.

Authorities have not released additional details as the investigation continues.

Reuters contributed to this report.