IGA Poll: Swing States Back Trump on Foreign Policy

Polling from the Institute for Global Affairs shows voters in six key swing states think former President Donald Trump would be more likely to advance U.S. interests worldwide, end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and effectively respond to a potential Chinese attack against Taiwan.

That could strengthen his chances against Vice President Kamala Harris in the battleground states, where "independents tend to prefer a less interventionist foreign policy," according to Mark Hannah, a senior fellow at the institute, Axios reported Tuesday.

"We've seen that independents in battleground states tend to prefer a less interventionist foreign policy, so the fact that voters see Trump as more likely to end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza might strengthen his popularity," he said.

The poll was conducted of 1,865 voting-age adults, including 1,000 in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin between Aug. 15-22, carrying a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.

Nationwide, voters saw Harris, by 52%-48% as being better able to strongly defend the interests of the United States, but Trump came out ahead by 56%-44% of the voters in the six swing states.

Trump also took the swing states, by 58%-42%, when asked who is likely to end wars in Gaza and Ukraine and by the same margin on the question of China and Taiwan.

Further, Trump led the swing states over Harris by 56%-44% on immigration policy.

Harris, however, led Trump nationally on questions of who would respond more effectively to a major global crisis, by 52%-48%, or improve America's reputation, by 53%-47%, but her leads were wiped out when compared to Trump's leads in the swing states.