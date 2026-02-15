Warner Weighs Reopening Sale Talks With Paramount

Warner Bros. Discovery is considering reopening sale talks with rival Hollywood studio Paramount Skydance after receiving its hostile suitor's most recent amended offer, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Members of Warner Bros.' board are discussing whether Paramount could offer the path to a superior deal, the Bloomberg report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Paramount enhanced its Warner bid last week by offering shareholders extra cash for each quarter the deal fails to close after this year and agreeing to cover the breakup fee the HBO owner would owe Netflix if it walked away, even though the CBS owner did not raise its per share offer.