Trump Picks Vince Haley to Head Domestic Policy Council

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was picking Vince Haley, who helped lead the speech-writing department during Trump's first term, to be director of the Domestic Policy Council, which drives implementation of the administration's agenda.

"I am proud to announce that Vince Haley, who served as Director of Policy and Speechwriting on my Winning Campaign, will lead my Domestic Policy Agenda as Director of the Domestic Policy Council. Vince is very well-educated, and has a brilliant mind for Policies that work for the American People. He holds a Bachelor's Degree from the College of William & Mary, a Law Degree and a Master's Degree in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia, and a Master's in European Law from the College of Europe. Vince helped lead the Speechwriting Department in my First Administration, working to convey our message to the Public. Prior to joining my 2016 Campaign, he worked for twelve years in a variety of roles for Newt Gingrich, a man who I greatly respect.