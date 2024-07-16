RFK Jr Apologizes After Video of Call With Trump Leaks

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running a third-party campaign for president, has apologized after video of a call he had Monday with former President Donald Trump leaked.

In the call, Trump told Kennedy he agrees with his stances on vaccines. Kennedy has been outspoken about his opposition to vaccines. On the call, Trump was reportedly angling to get Kennedy's endorsement on the call.

"I would love you to do something," Trump said. "I think it'll be so good for you and so big for you. And we're going to win."

Trump said President Joe Biden was very nice during their phone call following the assassination attempt on Trump.

"It felt like a giant — like the world's largest mosquito," he said of the bullet. "An AR-15, that was a pretty big gun. Those are pretty tough guns."

Kennedy apologized on social media.

"When President Trump called me, I was taping with an in-house videographer," Kennedy wrote. "I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president."

Kennedy also said he would not be dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump.

"Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump," Kennedy wrote on X. "Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race."

Following the assassination attempt, Kennedy was granted Secret Service protection by Biden.