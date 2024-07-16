WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: video | leak | call | vaccines | robert f. kennedy

RFK Jr Apologizes After Video of Call With Trump Leaks

By    |   Tuesday, 16 July 2024 01:28 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running a third-party campaign for president, has apologized after video of a call he had Monday with former President Donald Trump leaked.

In the call, Trump told Kennedy he agrees with his stances on vaccines. Kennedy has been outspoken about his opposition to vaccines. On the call, Trump was reportedly angling to get Kennedy's endorsement on the call.

"I would love you to do something," Trump said. "I think it'll be so good for you and so big for you. And we're going to win."

Trump said President Joe Biden was very nice during their phone call following the assassination attempt on Trump.

"It felt like a giant — like the world's largest mosquito," he said of the bullet. "An AR-15, that was a pretty big gun. Those are pretty tough guns."

Kennedy apologized on social media.

"When President Trump called me, I was taping with an in-house videographer," Kennedy wrote. "I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president."

Kennedy also said he would not be dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump.

"Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump," Kennedy wrote on X. "Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race."

Following the assassination attempt, Kennedy was granted Secret Service protection by Biden.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running a third-party campaign for president, has apologized after video of a call he had Monday with former President Donald Trump leaked.
video, leak, call, vaccines, robert f. kennedy
247
2024-28-16
Tuesday, 16 July 2024 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved