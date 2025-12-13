WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: veterans | affairs | va | healthcare | jobs | cuts

US Veterans Affairs Cutting Up to 35,000 Healthcare Jobs

Saturday, 13 December 2025 07:19 AM EST

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to eliminate as many as 35,000 healthcare positions this month, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing an internal memo, Veterans Affairs staffers and congressional aides.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The cuts involve mostly unfulfilled jobs including doctors, nurses and support staff, the report said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The agency hopes that the cuts will reduce the healthcare workforce to as little as 372,000 employees, a 10% reduction from last year, the report added, citing a memo shared with regional leaders last month.

The cuts come after the agency cut about 30,000 jobs in July, making two-thirds fewer employee cuts this fiscal year than it first targeted.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to eliminate as many as 35,000 healthcare positions this month, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing an internal memo, Veterans Affairs staffers and congressional aides.
veterans, affairs, va, healthcare, jobs, cuts
127
2025-19-13
Saturday, 13 December 2025 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved