WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Venezuelan | gang | terrorist | migrant | crime | texas | gop

Texas Declares Venezuela-Based Gang a Terrorist Group

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 08:25 AM EDT

Officials in Texas on Monday designated a Venezuelan gang called the Tren de Aragua as a "foreign terrorist group" and endorsed Donald Trump's claim many migrants crossing into the United States were released from prisons in Latin America.

The Tren de Aragua is an international criminal organization that operates in several Latin American countries and engages in extortion, homicide, drug trafficking and smuggling of people, authorities say.

Because of a political and economic crisis in Venezuela, many people from that country are allowed to enter the United States and apply for asylum.

But Texas' top border official, Mike Banks, argued that Venezuela "has released prisoners with one condition: you leave Venezuela and don't come back."

He said the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is encouraging such people to come to the United States with what Banks called an open border policy.

Immigration advocates meanwhile say the Biden administration has harshly cracked down on the border with undue restrictions on people wishing to cross and seek asylum.

Appearing at the same press conference as Banks, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott formally declared Tren de Aragua a "foreign terrorist organization."

This allows the authorities to go after the gang under a beefed up anti-terrorism law and also allows for the creation of a task force assigned specifically to fight the group.

The move came a week after the presidential debate in which Trump accused Harris baselessly of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants to cross to the United States from Mexico after being released from prisons or mental health care facilities.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Officials in Texas on Monday designated a Venezuelan gang called the Tren de Aragua as a "foreign terrorist group" and endorsed Donald Trump's claim many migrants crossing into the United States were released from prisons in Latin America.
Venezuelan, gang, terrorist, migrant, crime, texas, gop, governor, greg abbott
263
2024-25-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 08:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved