Vance Called Indian PM to Urge Communication With Pakistan, De-escalation

Vice President JD Vance called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to urge him to communicate with Pakistan directly and consider options for de-escalation, reports CNN.

The report comes a day after Vance said that the U.S. cannot control the nuclear-armed Asian neighbors and that a war between them would be "none of our business.”

"We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though," Vance said in an interview on the Fox News show "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we're not going to get involved in the middle of war that's fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America's ability to control it," he added.

Vance made the call to Modi after receiving alarming intelligence, per CNN.

Pakistan and India accused each other of launching drone attacks, and Islamabad's defense minister said further retaliation was "increasingly certain," on the second day of major clashes Thursday. Two days of fighting killed nearly four dozen people.

The latest escalation in the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry began April 22 when Islamist militants killed 26 people in India-administered Kashmir in an attack that New Delhi blamed on Islamabad, which denied the accusations and called for a neutral probe.