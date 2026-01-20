WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: vaccines | cdc | rfk | lawsuit | american academy of pediatrics

Medical Groups Sue Over CDC Vaccine Recommendations

By    |   Tuesday, 20 January 2026 04:35 PM EST

Several medical organizations have filed suit against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requesting a judge declare its new vaccine recommendations unlawful.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups originally filed suit last summer against policies enacted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. they warn will lower vaccination rates.

In an expanded version of its lawsuit, the medical groups call the CDC's decision to narrow the list of vaccines recommended for children "egregious, reckless, and dangerous."

The CDC's decision cut the number of routinely recommended childhood vaccinations to 11 from 17, advising that immunizations for six diseases including rotavirus, influenza, meningococcal disease and hepatitis A instead be given only after consultation with a healthcare provider.

In its suit, the plaintiffs argued the CDC violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to consider whether those changes would lead to increases in serious illness and death due to vaccine-preventable illnesses or new burdens for the healthcare system.

The new vaccine recommendations will be time consuming for patients, causing them to decline or delay vaccinations, the plaintiffs charged in the lawsuit.

A hearing has been scheduled for next month where the plaintiffs plan to ask a judge to block a key vaccine advisory panel from holding its next meeting at the end of February.

The plaintiffs are seeking to invalidate all votes cast since June by that panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, whose members were selected by Kennedy after he fired all 17 independent experts in June, who had previously served on the committee, which advises CDC on vaccine policy.

"Court intervention is now essential to prevent further harm, protect evidence-based recommendations, and ensure that critical decisions affecting children's health are made transparently and guided by evidence, not ideology," Richard Hughes IV, an attorney for the plaintiffs said in a statement.

"The integrity of the vaccine policymaking process is not a technical detail: it's what maintains public trust in vaccination and protects communities across the country," Hughes added.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Several medical organizations have filed suit against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requesting a judge declare its new vaccine recommendations unlawful.
vaccines, cdc, rfk, lawsuit, american academy of pediatrics
335
2026-35-20
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved