Unvaccinated Students at Quinnipiac University Face Fines and Cut Internet Access

Quinnipiac University in Connecticut this week issued a warning to unvaccinated students that they could face a substantial weekly fee and lose access to the internet unless they get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Hill reports.

School officials sent an email to 600 students who have not provided their vaccination status before the school’s August 1 deadline for doing so. The email details the new regulations and penalties, which could include a weekly fee per semester, as well as regular required COVID-19 tests and a loss of access to the campus network. The fees would start at $100 per week for the initial two weeks of the semester, and would rise by $25 every two weeks with a maximum of $200 per week, meaning students could end up paying up to $2,275 in fees for the semester, according to NBC Connecticut.

“Our goal is to protect the health of our entire university community,” the email reads, according to the Hill. “In order to accomplish this we must know if you have been vaccinated.”

Students at the school, of which there are less than 10,000 according to a university spokesperson, will be exempt from penalties if they show the school proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna. The deadline for students to get fully vaccinated is September 14.

"If you provide evidence that you've received your first shot but not the second (if Pfizer or Moderna) you will not be charged as long as you are fully vaccinated by September 14," the email states.

"If a student still has not fulfilled the vaccination requirement by September 14, they will lose access to the Quinnipiac network and Wi-Fi," it adds.

A spokesperson for the school told CNN on Wednesday that 150 of the 600 students emailed on Monday have since sent their vaccination info to university officials.