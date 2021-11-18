US Special Forces Training for War With China or Russia

The U.S. military’s special operations units, which played a key role in fighting terrorists and insurgent groups, are now shifting focus and preparing for a potential war with China or Russia, Business Insider is reporting.

And now some of the units are already training for it in Hawaii, according to the news outlet. Business Insider noted Army special operation units are particularly looking for ways to remain relevant during a completely different type of warfare.

The Army special operations units make up most of the U.S. Special Operations Commands numbers.

Special Forces groups, including the Green Berets, are focused on unconventional warfare and foreign internal defense — training and advising partner military forces or guerrilla fighters.

But Green Berets can also do strategic reconnaissance, counterterrorism, and direct-action operations, such as raids, the Insider said.

In recent training exercises, the Green Berets from the 1st Special Forces Group worked with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 25th Infantry Division out of Hawaii, according to the Insider. The training included the basics of infantry operations: small-unit tactics.

The Army Special Operations Command, in a recent report, identified ways its special forces could contribute in a war with Russia and China.

Included in those steps were long-range infiltration in denied areas and the recruitment and training of local guerrillas in deep areas.

Meanwhile, small units of Taiwan's military ground forces have been trained by a U.S. special operations unit and a contingent of Marines, who have been secretly operating in that country, The Wall Street Journal reported in October.

Some two dozen members of U.S. special operations and support troops have been conducting the training in an effort to strengthen Taiwan's defenses in light of concerns about potential aggression by China.

Officials tell the paper that American forces have been conducting the training for at least a year.