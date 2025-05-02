US Navy Tests Sea-based Hypersonic Missile Launch System in Florida

The U.S. Navy successfully tested a sea-based hypersonic missile launch system at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, marking a significant step toward deploying the advanced weapons at sea, the service announced on Friday.

The test demonstrated the Navy's cold-gas launch approach, which ejects the missile from a ship platform before ignition, ensuring safe distance. This method will be used in future sea-based deployments, including aboard the USS Zumwalt.

"The speed, range, and survivability of hypersonic weapons are key to integrated deterrence for America," said Navy Secretary John Phelan.

Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor for the weapon.

The test comes as the United States races to develop hypersonic capabilities, with Russia and China also pursuing similar technologies.

Russia has reportedly used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, while China denies conducting weapons tests despite U.S. military claims.