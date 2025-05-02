WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us navy | hypersonic missile | test | florida

US Navy Tests Sea-based Hypersonic Missile Launch System in Florida

Friday, 02 May 2025 01:33 PM EDT

The U.S. Navy successfully tested a sea-based hypersonic missile launch system at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, marking a significant step toward deploying the advanced weapons at sea, the service announced on Friday.

The test demonstrated the Navy's cold-gas launch approach, which ejects the missile from a ship platform before ignition, ensuring safe distance. This method will be used in future sea-based deployments, including aboard the USS Zumwalt.

"The speed, range, and survivability of hypersonic weapons are key to integrated deterrence for America," said Navy Secretary John Phelan.

Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor for the weapon.

The test comes as the United States races to develop hypersonic capabilities, with Russia and China also pursuing similar technologies.

Russia has reportedly used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, while China denies conducting weapons tests despite U.S. military claims. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Navy successfully tested a sea-based hypersonic missile launch system at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, marking a significant step toward deploying the advanced weapons at sea.
us navy, hypersonic missile, test, florida
138
2025-33-02
Friday, 02 May 2025 01:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved