University of Del. Student Planning Attack Afghan-Born

Authorities say the University of Delaware student arrested with a cache of weapons, body armor, and a notebook detailing an alleged plot to attack campus police is an Afghan national who spent part of his childhood as a refugee in Pakistan before immigrating to the United States.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was born in Afghanistan and later fled to Pakistan, where he lived "a few years" as a refugee, the Pakistani Embassy confirmed to the New York Post. He ultimately came to the United States and became a naturalized citizen.

Initial reports identifying him as a Pakistani immigrant were later disputed by Pakistan's government.

U.S. officials have not clarified Khan's age at the time he arrived in America. Delaware police described him as a "youth" when he entered the country, while Pakistani officials said he lived "most of his life" in the United States.

Khan was taken into custody just before midnight on Nov. 24, after officers found him sitting in his truck inside a closed public park. Police say he refused to speak with them, prompting a search of his vehicle.

Inside, officers allegedly discovered a handgun, multiple 27-round magazines, body armor, and equipment capable of converting the handgun into a semi-automatic rifle, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware.

Investigators also recovered a marble notebook containing extensive plans to attack the University of Delaware's campus police department. The notebook reportedly included disturbing language such as "kill all — martyrdom."

Prosecutors say Khan later told officers he believed achieving martyrdom was "one of the greatest things you can do."

A subsequent search of Khan's Wilmington residence uncovered more weapons.

Police say they found an AR-style rifle with a red-dot scope, another pistol outfitted with a device capable of making it fire fully automatic; nearly a dozen extended, loaded magazines; and additional sets of body armor. None of the firearms were registered.

Khan remains in federal custody and is currently charged with illegal possession of a machine gun as authorities continue their investigation.